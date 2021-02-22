Snapshot: handmade swimwear in Lima
Featuring NUNA
In Lima, sisters Rocío and Mariana de Vivanco produce sustainable swimwear and towels with the artistry of Peruvian textile design under their brand NUNA.
NUNA means ‘soul’ in the Indigenous South American language of Quechua.
Born and raised on the coast of Lima, the pair are longboard surfers with a love for the ocean and nature.
Their creative process starts with an exclusive series of paintings for each collection, inspired by elements and colours of local flora and fauna. The paintings are then digitised and stamped to form the basis for their fabric design.
NUNA works with local artisans and hand embroiderers to create its swimwear, and uses its platform to promote local artists through collaborative pieces.
Feb 22, 2021
Photographed by
Paul GambinAlejandra Orosco