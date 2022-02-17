Snapshot: handmade haircare in Lisbon

Featuring Okumé Organic

Okumé Organic was launched in 2021 by former French teacher Mamina Sacadura after she realized there weren't any organic, sustainable products on the market that suited her hair type.

Main cover

‘My products are all natural and handmade, made with love and care, and are meant for everyone – especially people with kinky hair,’ she says.

Main cover

Mamina sells via Instagram, WhatsApp and email, and at outdoor markets and pop-ups across Portugal's capital, specializing in shampoo and conditioner bars and whipped body butter.

Main cover
Feb 17, 2022
Photographed by

Kristin Bethge

SnapshotsFemale foundersHealth, beauty and wellness
You might like these, too
How I live: Night + Market founders
How I live: haircare brand founder Dianna Cohen
Lockdown diary: Athens