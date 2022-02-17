Snapshot: handmade haircare in Lisbon
Featuring Okumé Organic
Okumé Organic was launched in 2021 by former French teacher Mamina Sacadura after she realized there weren't any organic, sustainable products on the market that suited her hair type.
‘My products are all natural and handmade, made with love and care, and are meant for everyone – especially people with kinky hair,’ she says.
Mamina sells via Instagram, WhatsApp and email, and at outdoor markets and pop-ups across Portugal's capital, specializing in shampoo and conditioner bars and whipped body butter.
Photographed by
Kristin Bethge