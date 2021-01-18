Inside the Ota Tofu factory

The oldest active tofu company in the US

Ota Tofu launched in 1911, making the Portland-based brand the oldest active tofu company in the US.

Main cover

While many tofu manufacturers have moved over to machinery to make their tofu, owner Jason Ogata is committed to making the product entirely by hand.

Main cover
Main cover

The firmness of Ota’s tofu is unmatched by other manufacturers: the company hand-presses the tofu using an ancient technique that can’t be replicated by machines.

Main cover

‘I really want to preserve the traditional techniques to making handmade tofu,’ says Ogata. ‘It’s very labour intensive, but I feel it’s important... I want to keep this legacy going.’

Main cover
Jan 18, 2021
