Snapshot: crafting string instruments in Florence
Featuring PA Lutherie
Located in Rifredi, a cultural hub in the Italian city, PA Lutherie is the workshop of Paris Andrew, a luthier who started out as an apprentice to a harpsichord maker.
A fellowship from the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust helped her to set up shop in Florence. She says what sets her business apart is its rent-to-own scheme.
‘It can be hard for young musicians to buy a professional instrument, so I offer a more finance-friendly option to help more musicians flourish,’ Paris says.
Dec 23, 2021
Photographed by
Filippo Bardazzi (SooS Chronicles)Laura Chiaroni (SooS Chronicles)