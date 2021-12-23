Snapshot: crafting string instruments in Florence

Featuring PA Lutherie

Located in Rifredi, a cultural hub in the Italian city, PA Lutherie is the workshop of Paris Andrew, a luthier who started out as an apprentice to a harpsichord maker.

A fellowship from the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust helped her to set up shop in Florence. She says what sets her business apart is its rent-to-own scheme.

‘It can be hard for young musicians to buy a professional instrument, so I offer a more finance-friendly option to help more musicians flourish,’ Paris says.

Dec 23, 2021
Filippo Bardazzi (SooS Chronicles)Laura Chiaroni (SooS Chronicles)

