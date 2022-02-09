Snapshot: pizza-making in Lima
Featuring Rodrigo Villanueva
Launched in mid 2021, Pizza Calavera is a takeout-only pizza kitchen located in the Miraflores district, a vibrant and culturally rich area of Peru's capital city.
Co-founder Rodrigo Villanueva started out as a cook in 2006, working for years in fine-dining restaurants in Peru and Italy, where he studied.
‘I came to Lima with pizza on my mind,’ he says. ‘Putting my ego as a cook behind, I allowed myself more freedom and less pressure to pursue what makes me feel alive when it comes to cooking.’
Rodrigo says it's an ‘absolute dedication to irreverence’ that makes the pizzeria unique in the wider area.
‘From the idea that pizza is no longer Italian, [Calavera] has traveled so many kilometers that borders no longer mean much to her. We made it ours with what moves us.’
