Snapshot: a hole-in-the-wall cafe in Madrid

Saint Georges Cafe is run by Spanish-Australian duo Javier García Tornel and Zoë Erskine.

Launched in 2017 after the couple's move from Melbourne, the cafe offers specialty coffee, homemade cakes and cookies, and healthy lunch options.

‘I think that [we're] unique in the neighborhood because of our hole-in-the-wall style,’ Zoë says. Saint Georges offers a menu that changes regularly.

‘Our most popular items vary with the seasons. Summer is about gazpacho and cold-brew coffee; winter people love our apple and cinnamon loaf with a coffee for breakfast.’

Apr 22, 2022
Ben Roberts

