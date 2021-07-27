Take a hike!
Exploring Central Park with Season Three
Jared Ray Johnson and Adam Klein are the founders of Season Three, a New York-based outdoor lifestyle brand that makes a modern version of the age-old European hiking boot.
The idea came when Jared and Adam were graduate students at MIT. After realizing they wanted to create physical products more than software, they turned their attention to heritage apparel – all-weather boots in particular – and launched Season Three in February 2020.
Season Three's boots are made in a small family-owned factory in Northern Italy, with Italian leather and ZQ-certified merino wool from New Zealand.
‘When we talked about the types of products and brands we admired, a lot of those fall into the heritage category,’ says Jared. ‘The failings of “heritage” are that it's a pretty niche market… although the characteristics and the qualities that you love aren't niche ideas.’
‘Our mission is not just to make things that fall into heritage categories for people who already love that stuff,’ Jared says. Instead, it’s: ‘Can we open it up and make it more inclusive?’
The goal is to go beyond just boots – creating everything from socks to outerwear. The pair are raising investment through equity crowdfunding to support that growth.
Mark Sommerfeld