Snapshot: jewellery-making in Malvern
Featuring Shivani Chorwadia
Jewellery designer Shivani Patel – who works under the name Shivani Chorwadia – has had her own studio since her early 20s.
After graduating in silversmithing, Shivani founded her practice in Malvern, west England, in 2007.
She has since moved away from large, sculptural pieces, and has shifted her focus to fine jewellery.
She now experiments with white and yellow gold, oxidised silver and stones, incorporating her Ugandan and Indian heritage into pieces.
Apr 14, 2021