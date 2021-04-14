Snapshot: jewellery-making in Malvern

Featuring Shivani Chorwadia

Jewellery designer Shivani Patel – who works under the name Shivani Chorwadia – has had her own studio since her early 20s.

Main cover

After graduating in silversmithing, Shivani founded her practice in Malvern, west England, in 2007.

Main cover

She has since moved away from large, sculptural pieces, and has shifted her focus to fine jewellery.

Main cover
Main cover

She now experiments with white and yellow gold, oxidised silver and stones, incorporating her Ugandan and Indian heritage into pieces.

Main cover
Apr 14, 2021
Fashion and apparelFemale foundersSnapshots
You might like these, too
Snapshot: Nanzenji Harada, Kyoto
Snapshot: beer making in Rio de Janeiro
Snapshot: California