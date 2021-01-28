Snapshot: inside the mini mushroom farm
Featuring Smallhold
Since 2017, Andrew Carter and Adam DeMartino have been running Smallhold, a network of automated mini mushroom farms around the US.
They can be sprung up anywhere, from restaurants to grocery stores.
Andrew and Adam aim to demonstrate the ease of growing hyperlocal produce, enabling people to eat fresh mushrooms straight after harvesting, rather than produce spending days on trucks, in logistic centres and on supermarket shelves.
Each automated unit – with internal conditions assessed and operated remotely by Smallhold – is capable of growing more than 60 pounds of mushrooms per week.
In addition to the Smallhold distributor network, the company is now also offering subscription grow-at-home kits.
Jan 28, 2021
Photographed by
Zeph Colombatto