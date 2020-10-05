Snapshot: California

Deep in the agricultural region of Central Valley, California, the Sisters of the Valley have been growing strains of the hemp plant and developing CBD-infused cosmetic product lines since 2014.

The activist sisters believe that people should be free to choose how they live, while also respecting natural healing techniques.

They take their spiritual teachings from the ancient tribes of North America, infusing this spirituality into CBD oils, capsules, soaps and teas.

