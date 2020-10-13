Snapshot: Paris
Featuring designer Pia Chevalier
Pia Chevalier designs sculptural objects for everyday use in her studio in Paris.
She works with sculpting and oxidation techniques to create unique furniture and kitchenware.
With a portfolio spanning ceramics and steelwork, Pia trained at L’École Boulle, a fine-arts college in Paris.
After studying for six years, she launched her eponymous brand creating her own signature style of tables, candlestick holders, mugs and more.
Photographed by
Stephanie Lou