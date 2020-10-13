Snapshot: Paris

Featuring designer Pia Chevalier

Pia Chevalier designs sculptural objects for everyday use in her studio in Paris.

Main cover

She works with sculpting and oxidation techniques to create unique furniture and kitchenware.

Main cover

With a portfolio spanning ceramics and steelwork, Pia trained at L’École Boulle, a fine-arts college in Paris.

Main cover
Main cover

After studying for six years, she launched her eponymous brand creating her own signature style of tables, candlestick holders, mugs and more.

Main cover
Oct 13, 2020
Photographed by

Stephanie Lou

Art and designSnapshotsFrance
You might like these, too
How I live: haircare brand founder Dianna Cohen
Snapshot: California