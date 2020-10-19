Snapshot: Picos de Europa, Spain
Featuring cheesemaker José Luís Alonso
At 25 years old, José Luís Alonso of Quesería Uberdón is the youngest shepherd and artisan to produce the Gamonéu del Puerto cheese.
In the Picos de Europa National Park in Northern Spain, artisans and their animals move up to the mountains for the summer.
The result is a cheese that is a mixture of cow, goat and sheep milk.
The cheese is smoked to create a protective casing before being left to mature for two months in the caves in Picos de Europa National Park.
José follows traditional production methods that have been handed down through his family.
