Snapshot: photography in Bissau
Augusto Mara Embaré of Studio Photo Star
Studio Photo Star is located in the capital city of Guinea-Bissau, with Augusto Mara Embaré as the main photographer.
By far the largest professional studio in the city, Photo Star began life taking pictures for family events, featuring its iconic background wallpaper that’s showcased in living rooms across the community.
The studio, which has been running since 1988, is pretty old school and operates without a website, but Augusto still typically gets through 30 to 40 shoots a day.
Oct 07, 2021
Photographed by
Kristin Bethge