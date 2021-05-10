Snapshot: inside an indie film lab

Featuring Take It Easy in Leeds, UK

Take It Easy is a film-developing lab based in Leeds, England.

Main cover

With more than 15 years of photography experience between them, the founders – Nick Baines, Liam Henry and Joe Singleton – opened the lab in September 2020.

Main cover

Their affordable mail-in service allows customers to get their analog film rolls developed, scanned and negatives posted back to the original owner.

Main cover

Take It Easy has built an inclusive community where both amateurs and professionals in the industry can learn and share experiences.

Main cover
May 10, 2021
Photographed by

Kate Schultze

EnglandSnapshots
