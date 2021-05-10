Snapshot: inside an indie film lab
Featuring Take It Easy in Leeds, UK
Take It Easy is a film-developing lab based in Leeds, England.
With more than 15 years of photography experience between them, the founders – Nick Baines, Liam Henry and Joe Singleton – opened the lab in September 2020.
Their affordable mail-in service allows customers to get their analog film rolls developed, scanned and negatives posted back to the original owner.
Take It Easy has built an inclusive community where both amateurs and professionals in the industry can learn and share experiences.
May 10, 2021
Photographed by
Kate Schultze