Snapshot: homestyle dining in Japan
Inside Tan, an all-natural restaurant
Tan is an authentic Japanese restaurant focusing on natural agricultural methods and organic rice cultivation.
The restaurant was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand status, recognised for its simple dishes that are good for the earth and reasonably priced.
Located in Kyoto's historic Higashiyama Sanjō neighborhood, on the banks of the Shirakawa canal, ‘Tan’ is a reference to the Tango Peninsula on the north coast.
Run by Chef Yasunori Kitajima and owned by Yuko Kuwamura, Tan specialises in distinct homestyle cooking and communal dining.
May 21, 2021
Photographed by
Mitsuru Wakabayashi