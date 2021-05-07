Snapshot: natural wine in Kyoto

Featuring cafe-bar Tarel

Owner Mosan runs Tarel from a small but practical repurposed shipping container, south of Nijo Castle in Kyoto.

Main cover

Built within the Shikiami Concon Complex, which comprises 19 containers and three renovated machiya (traditional townhouses), Tarel is close to a Jizo statue where neighbours come to pray.

Main cover

Tarel serves high-quality natural wines, strong coffee from Tokyo’s Switch Coffee, and simple home-baked goods from morning until night.

Main cover

The cafe-bar is an effortlessly relaxed space in an otherwise residential part of the city, and is made for work, rest and connecting.

Main cover
May 07, 2021
Photographed by

Mitsuru Wakabayashi

JapanFood and drinkSnapshots
You might like these, too
Snapshot: Kyoto's invite-only tea salon
Snapshot: Hachi Record Shop and Bar, Kyoto
Snapshot: Helsinki's off-grid village