Snapshot: natural wine in Kyoto
Featuring cafe-bar Tarel
Owner Mosan runs Tarel from a small but practical repurposed shipping container, south of Nijo Castle in Kyoto.
Built within the Shikiami Concon Complex, which comprises 19 containers and three renovated machiya (traditional townhouses), Tarel is close to a Jizo statue where neighbours come to pray.
Tarel serves high-quality natural wines, strong coffee from Tokyo’s Switch Coffee, and simple home-baked goods from morning until night.
The cafe-bar is an effortlessly relaxed space in an otherwise residential part of the city, and is made for work, rest and connecting.
May 07, 2021
Photographed by
Mitsuru Wakabayashi