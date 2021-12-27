Snapshot: hand-pulled noodles in Berlin

Featuring Wen Cheng restaurant

Launched in June 2021, Wen Cheng specializes in thick Biang Biang noodles, with recipes originating from the Shanxi Province in northern China.

The restaurant already has signature dishes that customers keep returning for, including its homemade noodles served with stewed beef or seasoned tofu.

‘We hope that people from Berlin will try out more authentic Chinese food,’ says Rui Gao, who runs the business with his brother Peng.

Dec 27, 2021
