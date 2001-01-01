intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Colin Nagy

Comment: In praise of slack in the system
Briefings
Comment: In praise of slack in the system
Comment: Why group travel is going boutique
Briefings
Comment: Why group travel is going boutique
Comment: The new front line
Briefings
Comment: The new front line
Comment: Seen one, seen them all
Briefings
Comment: Seen one, seen them all
Comment: TikTok and ‘fame velocity’
Briefings
Comment: TikTok and ‘fame velocity’
Comment: The dark forest theory of the internet
Briefings
Comment: The dark forest theory of the internet