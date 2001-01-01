intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Female founders

Pamelia Chia: sharing Singapore's culinary secrets
Briefings
Pamelia Chia: sharing Singapore's culinary secrets
Kooky: sharing Asian exotic fruits with the west
Briefings
Kooky: sharing Asian exotic fruits with the west
Startup diary: Lessons on growth with A House Called Hue
Workshop
Startup diary: Lessons on growth with A House Called Hue
Getting women in the ring
Briefings
Getting women in the ring
Comment: It's time to teach, not preach
Briefings
Comment: It's time to teach, not preach
How I live: Brynn Wallner on women and watches
Life
How I live: Brynn Wallner on women and watches
Lotta Klemming: Sweden's female oyster diver
Life
Lotta Klemming: Sweden's female oyster diver
Nonna's Grocer: a candle brand bearing fruit
Life
Nonna's Grocer: a candle brand bearing fruit
HTCH: a multiplayer architect design tool
Briefings
HTCH: a multiplayer architect design tool
Black Girls Breathing: sharing the power of breathwork
Briefings
Black Girls Breathing: sharing the power of breathwork
Ayadi: on-demand therapy in the Middle East
Briefings
Ayadi: on-demand therapy in the Middle East
A perfect fit: The Deck's tailored suits for women
Life
A perfect fit: The Deck's tailored suits for women
Comment: Paying homage to legacy cannabis players
Briefings
Comment: Paying homage to legacy cannabis players
Comment: Let creators get on and create
Briefings
Comment: Let creators get on and create
How to... create packaging that works for you
Workshop
How to... create packaging that works for you
The making of... LGBTQ+ social app Lex
Workshop
The making of... LGBTQ+ social app Lex
Double Up Studio on the future of 3D design
Briefings
Double Up Studio on the future of 3D design
Our Place: the cookware brand redefining social impact
Briefings
Our Place: the cookware brand redefining social impact
Five things you learn when... you decide to press pause on your company
Workshop
Five things you learn when... you decide to press pause on your company
Courier talks: the menopause market's big change
Briefings
Courier talks: the menopause market's big change
How to... start a furniture upcycling business
Workshop
How to... start a furniture upcycling business
Startup diary: Julia Hammond
Workshop
Startup diary: Julia Hammond
Real: the app revolutionizing mental healthcare
Briefings
Real: the app revolutionizing mental healthcare
Face the music: the brands empowering indie artists
Briefings
Face the music: the brands empowering indie artists
Comment: A crisis in full bloom
Briefings
Comment: A crisis in full bloom
GaGa: spicing up Glasgow's food scene
Life
GaGa: spicing up Glasgow's food scene
Financial feminism: bridging the gender wealth gap
Briefings
Financial feminism: bridging the gender wealth gap
Comment: Against the NFT bandwagon
Briefings
Comment: Against the NFT bandwagon