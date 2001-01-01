Briefings
Finance
Workshop
Little luxuries: all about the lipstick effect
Workshop
How to build a budget for your business
How to make the most of currency fluctuations
Workshop
Beat the bank: making sense of high interest rates
Workshop
How to set your own salary
Workshop
How to find and work with an accountant
Workshop
The toolbox: level up your personal finances
Workshop
How to introduce a bonus scheme
Briefings
LGBTQ+ banking: finance for the queer community
Workshop
How to... negotiate with suppliers
Briefings
Comment: Introducing FounderTech
Workshop
Everything you need to know about... business lines of credit
Briefings
Modern money: disrupting the challenger banks
Briefings
Financial feminism: bridging the gender wealth gap
Workshop
Everything you need to know about... raising from friends and family
Briefings
‘We were given a second chance to get it right’
Workshop
Finance 101: factoring
Briefings
Waste marketplaces: turning trash to cash
Workshop
Five things you learn when... you start a business using your credit card balance
Workshop
Everything you need to know about… bootstrapping
Workshop
A quick explainer on... creative contracts
Briefings
Blockchain: content creators' new safety net
Workshop
Starter pack: Your step-by-step guide to financial literacy
Briefings
Inside the ‘hype’ business model
Briefings
Trevor McFedries on AI influencers and Web3
Workshop
Upskill yourself: managing money
Briefings
Five investment opportunities to consider right now
Briefings
Hashtags and dollar signs: making money on social media