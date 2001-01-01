intuit mailchimp logo
Podcast Illustration
‘It was hard to know exactly where my place was.’
Tune in to our conversation with Cambridge Satchel Company founder, Julie Deane
‘I love community-driven anything’
Briefings
‘You want customers to have a connected experience.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Zendesk VP, Kristen Durham
Podcast Illustration
‘I had to go and put some faces to names.’
Tune in to our conversation with Fuji&Hakone Designer, Kodj Glover
‘Cracking the nut milk market’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Táche founder, Roxana Saidi
An outdoor opportunity: Season Three
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Season Three founders, Jared Ray Johnson and Adam Klein
Podcast Illustration
‘Changing the narrative’
Tune in to our conversation with Shop Latinx CEO, Brittany Chavez
‘We were inches away from running out of cash.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Grovemade co-founder, Ken Tomita
‘Get out of the way until you're needed.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Wharton School leadership communication instructor, Deborah Riegel
Podcast Illustration
‘It's not like the pandemic has put 26-year-olds in charge.’
Tune in to our conversation with Done to Death Founder, Chris Black
‘For someone to use your content, they need a license.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Endeavor/IMG Commercial Solicitor and Entertainment Lawyer, Jasmine Boadi
‘Art tends to evolve faster under constraints.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Ghostly founder, Sam Valenti
Podcast Illustration
‘It made sense to us to build a multi-vertical brand.’
Tune in to our conversation with Lick Home CEO & co-founder, Lucas London
‘People are the most important thing to do well.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Bright + Early Founder, Nora Jenkins Townson
‘Entrepreneurship isn't an innate skill, it takes practice.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Universe founder, Joe Cohen
Podcast Illustration
‘Connect with people with experience in those markets.’
Tune in to our conversation with United Sodas co-founder, Marisa Zupan
‘To make referral really fight your business, you need to harness social capital.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Mention Me CEO, Andy Cockburn
‘It's not just about safety, it's also about psychological safety.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with McKinsey Consultant, Melissa Dalrymple
Podcast Illustration
‘Get people thinking about language and how it affects their perceptions’
Tune in to our conversation with Sonder & Tell co-founder, Kate Hamilton
‘We really had to educate them on what our business is.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Jono Pandolfi GM, Nick Pandolfi
‘There is opportunity in every single economy.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with Author, David Sax
Podcast Illustration
‘We're focusing on how can we pivot, evolve and adapt.’
Tune in to our conversation with entrepreneur, Alfonso Ali Wright
‘We're tired of waiting for change.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with art director, Shannon Maldonado
‘It's always been about slow growth.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with managing director, Nicholas Bowman-Scargill
Podcast Illustration
‘When entrepreneurs fall in love with love'
Tune in to our conversation with entrepreneur, Amy Errett
‘We had the benefit of foresight.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with entrepreneur, Franco Fubini
‘This has opened everyone’s eyes to the double standard.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with entrepreneur, Giovanna Gray Lockhart