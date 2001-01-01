intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Quick tips

The toolbox: level up your personal finances
Workshop
The toolbox: level up your personal finances
The content creator starter pack
Workshop
The content creator starter pack
How to... create packaging that works for you
Workshop
How to... create packaging that works for you
A business' guide to developing an app
Workshop
A business' guide to developing an app
The toolbox: boost your digital skills
Workshop
The toolbox: boost your digital skills
How to focus your video content
Workshop
How to focus your video content
The benefits of being bored
Workshop
The benefits of being bored
Five things you learn when... you decide to press pause on your company
Workshop
Five things you learn when... you decide to press pause on your company
The dos and don'ts of building in public
Workshop
The dos and don'ts of building in public
Mastering the art of procurement
Workshop
Mastering the art of procurement
How to... spice up your food content
Workshop
How to... spice up your food content
The toolbox: platforms for creating better content
Workshop
The toolbox: platforms for creating better content
25 big lessons from small business
25 big lessons from small business
The toolbox: tech platforms to keep on your radar
Workshop
The toolbox: tech platforms to keep on your radar
How to... make a good impression
Workshop
How to... make a good impression
Everything you need to know about... practicing pitches
Workshop
Everything you need to know about... practicing pitches
Everything you need to know about... customer feedback
Workshop
Everything you need to know about... customer feedback
Back to basics: the cold email cheat sheet
Workshop
Back to basics: the cold email cheat sheet
Dos and don'ts of rewards-based crowdfunding
Workshop
Dos and don'ts of rewards-based crowdfunding
The dos and don'ts of building your community
Workshop
The dos and don'ts of building your community
A practical guide to refreshing your brand
Workshop
A practical guide to refreshing your brand
What do investors want to see post-Covid?
Workshop
What do investors want to see post-Covid?
The legal essentials of launching a product
Workshop
The legal essentials of launching a product
Why a scenario plan matters
Workshop
Why a scenario plan matters
How to... build an app when you don't know how to code
Workshop
How to... build an app when you don't know how to code
What's in a name?
Workshop
What's in a name?
The breakdown: vesting
The breakdown: vesting
Five things you learn when someone copies your product
Workshop
Five things you learn when someone copies your product
How to streamline your personal finances