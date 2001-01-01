intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Services

The next generation of department stores
Briefings
The next generation of department stores
JustRentLah: a camera rental business in Singapore
Workshop
JustRentLah: a camera rental business in Singapore
How to... start a passive rental business
Workshop
How to... start a passive rental business
The opportunity in elderly care technology
Briefings
The opportunity in elderly care technology
Remote work for digital nomads – and their kids
Briefings
Remote work for digital nomads – and their kids
LGBTQ+ banking: finance for the queer community
Briefings
LGBTQ+ banking: finance for the queer community
Manualis Cartiera: Italy's bespoke paper-maker
Life
Manualis Cartiera: Italy's bespoke paper-maker
Car-charging opportunities power up
Next
Car-charging opportunities power up
Modern money: disrupting the challenger banks
Briefings
Modern money: disrupting the challenger banks
Home health kits: on the pulse of medical tech
Briefings
Home health kits: on the pulse of medical tech
Comment: In praise of slack in the system
Briefings
Comment: In praise of slack in the system
The making of... Vinny's vegan vending machines
Workshop
The making of... Vinny's vegan vending machines
Arthur's Mini Super: Cape Town's community cafe
Life
Arthur's Mini Super: Cape Town's community cafe
How bar takeovers are shaking up the industry
Briefings
How bar takeovers are shaking up the industry
How the nail salon industry is polishing up
Briefings
How the nail salon industry is polishing up
Hairrari: restyling the barbering industry
Life
Hairrari: restyling the barbering industry
Redfern: a tour of Syndey's Indigenous hub
Life
Redfern: a tour of Syndey's Indigenous hub
The cutting edge of the barbershop industry
Briefings
The cutting edge of the barbershop industry
Inside a laundromat-cafe in Hong Kong
Workshop
Inside a laundromat-cafe in Hong Kong
Cornering the market: the future of convenience stores
Briefings
Cornering the market: the future of convenience stores
How to… start a laundromat business
Workshop
How to… start a laundromat business
What Depop's founder did next
Life
What Depop's founder did next
‘When you buy from a business, you’re investing in their ethos.’
Podcast Illustration
Tune in to our conversation with entrepreneuer, Khalia Ismain