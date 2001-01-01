intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Social impact

Life Kitchen: reviving the joy of food for all
Briefings
Life Kitchen: reviving the joy of food for all
Second Generation Seeds: preserving history through farming
Briefings
Second Generation Seeds: preserving history through farming
How to become a B Corp
Workshop
How to become a B Corp
Black Girls Breathing: sharing the power of breathwork
Briefings
Black Girls Breathing: sharing the power of breathwork
A perfect fit: The Deck's tailored suits for women
Life
A perfect fit: The Deck's tailored suits for women
LGBTQ+ banking: finance for the queer community
Briefings
LGBTQ+ banking: finance for the queer community
Comment: Paying homage to legacy cannabis players
Briefings
Comment: Paying homage to legacy cannabis players
Startup diary: adapting to war with Aleksandr Volodarsky
Workshop
Startup diary: adapting to war with Aleksandr Volodarsky
How the LGBTQ+ community is rejuvenating Cardiff's shops
Briefings
How the LGBTQ+ community is rejuvenating Cardiff's shops
Our Place: the cookware brand redefining social impact
Briefings
Our Place: the cookware brand redefining social impact
Comment: A toast to the right to repair
Briefings
Comment: A toast to the right to repair
The tech brands creating connections IRL
Next
The tech brands creating connections IRL
Comment: Making space in the kitchen
Briefings
Comment: Making space in the kitchen
Comment: Distilling a fighting spirit
Briefings
Comment: Distilling a fighting spirit
Comment: Where did all the money go?
Briefings
Comment: Where did all the money go?
Bartholomew Jones: reclaiming black coffee history
Briefings
Bartholomew Jones: reclaiming black coffee history
Face the music: the brands empowering indie artists
Briefings
Face the music: the brands empowering indie artists
Comment: A crisis in full bloom
Briefings
Comment: A crisis in full bloom
Story of a brand: LEGO
Briefings
Story of a brand: LEGO
Financial feminism: bridging the gender wealth gap
Briefings
Financial feminism: bridging the gender wealth gap
Hugo Worsley: carving out a niche in knives
Briefings
Hugo Worsley: carving out a niche in knives
What NFTs can do for small business
Next
What NFTs can do for small business
Justin Trabue: making natural wine accessible
Workshop
Justin Trabue: making natural wine accessible
How to... start a food waste business
Workshop
How to... start a food waste business
Hairrari: restyling the barbering industry
Life
Hairrari: restyling the barbering industry
Iridescent algae: eco-friendly sequins in Pakistan
Workshop
Iridescent algae: eco-friendly sequins in Pakistan
Poblacion's LGBTQ+ space for all
Life
Poblacion's LGBTQ+ space for all
Mushroom market: foraging for a better future
Briefings
Mushroom market: foraging for a better future