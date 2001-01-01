intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Social media

Little Miss Monetization: getting paid for going viral
Briefings
Little Miss Monetization: getting paid for going viral
Audio marketing: the download on podcasts
Briefings
Audio marketing: the download on podcasts
The toolbox: level up your personal finances
Workshop
The toolbox: level up your personal finances
How to gift your products to influencers
Workshop
How to gift your products to influencers
Comment: Social media cheerleading
Briefings
Comment: Social media cheerleading
BookTok to bestseller: how TikTok is boosting book sales
Briefings
BookTok to bestseller: how TikTok is boosting book sales
Digital stickers: the creator economy's latest craze
Briefings
Digital stickers: the creator economy's latest craze
Is Instagram on the out?
Briefings
Is Instagram on the out?
Comment: Why word of mouth still matters
Briefings
Comment: Why word of mouth still matters
How to drive – and benefit from – user-generated content
Workshop
How to drive – and benefit from – user-generated content
Comment: Live your values, don't just say them
Briefings
Comment: Live your values, don't just say them
The content creator starter pack
Workshop
The content creator starter pack
How to... start an online learning business
Workshop
How to... start an online learning business
How to... partner with content creators
Workshop
How to... partner with content creators
DIY clothing: the download on PDF patterns
Briefings
DIY clothing: the download on PDF patterns
Building an audience on Discord: a guide
Workshop
Building an audience on Discord: a guide
Comment: Let creators get on and create
Briefings
Comment: Let creators get on and create
Inside the world of live shopping
Briefings
Inside the world of live shopping
The making of... LGBTQ+ social app Lex
Workshop
The making of... LGBTQ+ social app Lex
Comment: Don't imitate the influencers
Briefings
Comment: Don't imitate the influencers
Can crypto shape the future of friendship?
Briefings
Can crypto shape the future of friendship?
The toolbox: boost your digital skills
Workshop
The toolbox: boost your digital skills
How link-in-bio pages are taking over
Briefings
How link-in-bio pages are taking over
How to focus your video content
Workshop
How to focus your video content
Everything you need to know about... working with micro influencers
Workshop
Everything you need to know about... working with micro influencers
The dos and don'ts of building in public
Workshop
The dos and don'ts of building in public
The toolbox: leveling up your online presence
Workshop
The toolbox: leveling up your online presence
Digital food sampling: how does it work?
Workshop
Digital food sampling: how does it work?