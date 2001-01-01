Webhooks are a helpful tool that you can use to trigger actions in your third-party applications through our customer journey map. By sending a FormData object or JSON payload to a valid URL that’s set up to accept HTTP POST requests, you can automatically send updates to applications you work with outside of Mailchimp based on your customers’ progress through a customer journey map.

You can use webhooks to:

Text a coupon code to a customer using a third-party app if the customer abandons their cart.

Cancel an event in a scheduling app when a customer opts out of the event in Mailchimp.

Mail a catalog to a repeat customer using a direct mail application.

For the purposes of this guide, let’s walk through an example. We run an online store for a chain of cafes called You Win Some, You Brew Some. We want to add a trigger to our customer journey map that will let us text a coupon code using our account at SimpleTexting when a customer abandons their cart. We’ll create a webhook that sends a POST request with the necessary information about the customer and the text message to the destination URL at SimpleTexting.