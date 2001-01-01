Create a Webhook for the Customer Journey Builder
At a glance
Webhooks are a helpful tool that you can use to trigger actions in your third-party applications through our customer journey map. By sending a FormData object or JSON payload to a valid URL that’s set up to accept HTTP POST requests, you can automatically send updates to applications you work with outside of Mailchimp based on your customers’ progress through a customer journey map.
You can use webhooks to:
Text a coupon code to a customer using a third-party app if the customer abandons their cart.
Cancel an event in a scheduling app when a customer opts out of the event in Mailchimp.
Mail a catalog to a repeat customer using a direct mail application.
For the purposes of this guide, let’s walk through an example. We run an online store for a chain of cafes called You Win Some, You Brew Some. We want to add a trigger to our customer journey map that will let us text a coupon code using our account at SimpleTexting when a customer abandons their cart. We’ll create a webhook that sends a POST request with the necessary information about the customer and the text message to the destination URL at SimpleTexting.
Note: By creating webhooks with the Customer Journey builder, you are connecting a third-party application to Mailchimp. Mailchimp is not a party to, or responsible for, compliance with any third-party application’s terms and Mailchimp does not guarantee any third-party application is adequate for your own needs. By using webhooks, you authorize the third-party application to access your Mailchimp data. Mailchimp is not responsible for any access, use, transfer or security of data or information by third-party applications. You are solely responsible for your decision to permit any third-party application to access your data.
What you’ll need
A Standard or higher Mailchimp plan. Learn more about our pricing plans.
The authorization credentials for the third-party app you want to work with. Typically, this is your user ID and password, or your API key and API secret, or a bearer token.
The URL for the third-party app that accepts HTTP POST requests.
Note: Currently, you can only create a webhook that uses a POST request. GET or DELETE are not currently supported with Customer Journey Builder.
Create your webhook
To add a webhook to a customer journey map, you’ll need to launch the Customer Journey builder and add a webhook action.
Once you’ve added a webhook action to your customer journey map, you’ll see a pop-up modal where you’ll enter the details specific to the webhook you’re creating.
For our example, we’re sending a text message using the SimpleTexting API to customers who’ve abandoned their cart.
On the pop-up modal, we'd enter the following information.
|Field
|Entry
URL Destination
Authorization
Click the Type drop-down and choose Token. Enter your SimpleTexting API token.
Header
Key:
Payload
Copy and paste the body of your webhook request. This payload can contain Mailchimp merge tags in the field values. Your request might look something like:
Once you’ve entered the webhook details, click Close and continue working with your customer journey map.