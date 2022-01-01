Get insights and inspiration from this film collection celebrating 5 storytellers who dug deep. Take the journey with them as they explore found footage and photos, cave drawings, pyrotechnics, and even bugs.
Directed by Charlie Siskel & John Maloof
Finding Vivian Maier
01:24:01
In 2007, Jeff Maloof bid on a box of negatives that he shoved in a closet. Two years later, he developed them out of curiosity and discovered a woman now considered one of the best photographers of the 20th century.
Directed by Goran Olsson
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
01:32:10
See the story of a filmmaker who discovered a cache of film that had been untouched for 30 years in a Swedish cellar. Inside it he uncovered remarkable, previously unseen footage of the US Black Power movement.
Directed by Werner Herzog
Cave of Forgotten Dreams
01:30:08
Werner Herzog is given a rare chance to film inside France's Chauvet Cave, where the walls are covered with the world's oldest surviving drawings. Go with him as he examines records of humanity's earliest dreams.
Directed by Jessica Oreck
Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo
01:30:34
Go on the journey of untangling Japan's deep fascination with insects as pets and cultural objects. The documentary shows how insects are entwined with Japan from past to present, and how the Japanese treat insects of all types.
Directed by Viktor Jakovleski
Brimstone & Glory
01:07:04
Take this dazzling deep dive into the world of pyrotechnics in Tultepec, Mexico—where 75% of the residents work in the industry, and the annual Feria Nacional de la Pirotecnia anchors their way of life.
podcast
Sonic Symbolism
Hear how Björk has revolutionized electronic music through her last 9 albums.
A collection of original content that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit.
Sign up for news from Mailchimp Presents
You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our privacy policy.