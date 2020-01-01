Mailchimp Presents

SXSW has long been a champion of independent filmmakers, and premiering a short film at the festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for creators to share their vision with the world. When the City of Austin had to cancel this year’s festival, hundreds of filmmakers lost the opportunity for their work to be seen. Together, Mailchimp and Oscilloscope Laboratories have created a digital home for this incredible slate of short films, so you can watch them from wherever you are. While we can’t replace the camaraderie of the SXSW festival, watching these films is a way to support the artists you love and connect to the world around you, during a time when we could all use a little more connection.

Please enjoy the SXSW 2020 Official Short Film Selections.

–Mailchimp and Oscilloscope

Thanks to Code and Theory and Kin

P.S. The comments and opinions expressed in these films do not necessarily reflect the views of Mailchimp and Oscilloscope.