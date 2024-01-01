What does loyalty look like in action? Through this 3-film collection, witness how it is fostered, the role of trust, and how fandom, the ultimate expression of loyalty, drives behavior. Films available in select countries only.
Directed by Florian Habicht
Pulp: A Film About Life, Death and Supermarkets
01:29:47
Twenty-five years and ten million album sales later, Britpop band, Pulp, returns home for one final concert. Observe the social impact of fandom through a city's undying loyalty to their hometown heroes.
Directed by Ceyda Torun
Kedi
01:18:59
Stroll through the streets of Istanbul, where hundreds of thousands of cats roam freely, claiming no owners. This film embodies the true essence of loyalty and the unbreakable bond that can be formed between humans and animals.
Directed by Agnès Varda
Daguerréotypes
01:19:32
Agnès Varda examines the intimate relationship between small-business owners and their loyal customers, revealing the social fabric of an entire world without leaving her block.
