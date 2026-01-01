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Email & SMS marketing minus the learning curve

Drive revenue with intuitive marketing analytics, automations, and AI tools.

Mailchimp has a four and half star rating

*Based on 33,000+ reviews across

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Recommended for your business

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Marketing that delivers results

For 24 years, Mailchimp has helped millions of businesses get more opens, clicks, and sales.

  • 97% more clicks

    Customers saw up to 97% higher click rates when they used both email & SMS.*

  • See up to 30x ROI

    E-commerce businesses see up to 30x ROI* using Mailchimp’s Standard Plan.

  • 99% delivery rate

    Customers experience 99.99% transactional email delivery rates.*

  • Use powerful AI tools

    Our customers have sent over 9.8 billion emails with AI-generated content.*

A small business owner reaching out to her Mailchimp Onboarding Specialist.

Get started easily with a personalized product tour

An onboarding specialist is here to help you get started with confidence—it’s included with Standard and Premium plans.*

Learn more about onboarding

Try our Standard plan for free!

Get 15% off our Standard plan

  • Generative AI features

  • Actionable insights into audience growth and conversion funnels

  • Enhanced automations

  • Custom-coded email templates

  • Customizable Popup forms

  • Personalized onboarding

See all plans

Standard

Send up to 6,000 emails each month.

Free for 14 days

Then, starts at 0 per month†

per month for 12 months

Then, starts at per month†

Start Free Trial Start Free Trial Buy Now Buy Now Contact limit exceeded Limit
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Save 15% on the ultimate expert-assisted platform for growth

Engage your audience and increase sales with 15% off your first 12 months†. Plus, get expert support to help migrate your data and provide strategic guidance—exclusive to the Premium plan.

  • Phone & Priority Support
  • Popup Forms
  • Multivariate and A/B Testing
  • Enhanced marketing automation flows
  • Dedicated Personalized Onboarding
  • Predictive Segmentation



Larger contact list? Call +1 (800) 330-4838 for custom pricing, annual plans, demos, and more. Contact sales.

Premium

Send up to 150,000 emails each month.

Save 15% on 10,000+ contacts

per month for 12 months

Then, starts at per month†

Buy Now Buy Now
Request Demo Call +1 (800) 330-4838

†See Offer Terms. Overages apply if contact or email send limit is exceeded. Learn More



Larger contact list? Call +1 (800) 330-4838 for custom pricing, annual plans, demos, and more. Contact sales.

Plus support for 300+ Integrations

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Millions of users trust us with their email marketing. You can too.

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*Disclaimers

  1. #1 AI-powered email marketing platform: Based on December 2023 publicly available data on the number of customers of competitors that also advertise using AI to enhance their email marketing and automation products and services.
  2. #1 email marketing and automation platform: Based on May 2025 publicly available data on competitors' number of customers.
  3. SMS Marketing: SMS is available as an add-on to paid plans in select countries. Application and agreement to terms is required before purchasing credits. Messages can only be delivered to contacts in the country selected. Australia messaging available only for contacts with +61 country code. SMS credits are added to your account after purchase and approval. Credits are issued monthly and unused credits expire and do not roll over. MMS only available for Standard and Premium plans sending to US and Canada contacts. Pricing varies. Click here for details.
  4. Intuit Assist: Intuit Assist functionality (beta) is available to certain users with Premium, Standard and Legacy plans in select countries in English only. Access to Intuit Assist is available at no additional cost at this time. Pricing, terms, conditions, special features and service options are subject to change without notice. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. Features may be broadly available soon but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. For details, please view Mailchimp’s various plans and pricing.
  5. Personalized onboarding: Onboarding services differ per plan and are available for new or upgraded users with a Standard or Premium plan for the first 90 days after account creation or upgrade. Onboarding services are currently offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese for Premium plans, and in English for Standard plans.
  6. 97% Higher Click Rate: Based on US users who sent both email and SMS campaigns compared to users who sent only email campaigns from 8/1/23 to 1/05/25.
  7. 30X ROI: Based on all e-commerce revenue attributable to paid plan users’ Mailchimp campaigns from August 2024 - August 2025. ROI calculation requires an e-commerce store that is connected to a Mailchimp account. Results vary.
  8. 27X ROI Standard Plan: Based on all e-commerce revenue attributable to Standard plan users’ Mailchimp email campaigns from 12/1/24-11/30/25
  9. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. For details, view plans and pricing.
  10. 3.1 Billion Emails Sent: Based on InLine AI Assistant feature for December 2023 - August 2024. Standard and Premium plans only.
  11. Popup forms (beta): Very limited availability to new and existing Mailchimp users and on web browsers only. Features may be more broadly available soon, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. For details, view plans and pricing.