Email & SMS marketing minus the learning curve
Drive revenue with intuitive marketing analytics, automations, and AI tools.
EMAIL & SMS FOR ECOMMERCE
Effortless growth powered by your data
Use your data to power always‑on automations that help drive ROI for retailers of all sizes.
EMAIL & SMS FOR SMALL BUSINESS
AI-powered marketing that brings your customers to you
Unlock powerful ways to grow your audience, refine your strategy, and keep customers coming back to your small business.
EMAIL & SMS FOR NON‑PROFIT
An easier way to keep your community engaged
Sending emails just got easier. Mailchimp’s AI‑powered platform can help non‑profits and other community organizations save time.
EMAIL & SMS FOR PROFESSIONALS
Connect with clients and grow your business faster
Professional services businesses use AI‑powered email & SMS to help drive ROI with new and existing customers alike.
EMAIL MARKETING FOR CONTENT CREATORS
Get to know your audience and drive more ROI
Mailchimp harnesses the power of real‑time behavioral data to engage and re‑engage your content’s subscribers.
Recommended for your business
-
Reach more customers with SMS
Boost results and use integrated SMS to reach your audience with the right message on the right device.
-
Discover new ways to drive sales
Use AI-powered tools to create effective, targeted emails that turn shoppers into buyers.
-
Save time on repetitive tasks
Use always-on automations to help drive revenue with less attention from you and your team.
-
Send high-quality content with ease
With our drag-and-drop builder, AI-powered tools, and 300+ beautiful templates, designing emails is a breeze.
-
See what’s working at a glance
Take the guesswork out of your marketing. Mailchimp makes it easy to measure the impact of every send.
-
Personalize every interaction
Unlock the power of your customer data to fuel growth with tools that make segmentation easy.
-
Grow your contact list
Gather contact info and essential customer data with easy-to-build popup forms and embedded forms.
-
Count on award-winning support
Every paid Mailchimp plan includes 24/7 live chat and email support. We’re here to help—around the clock.
-
Switching is as easy as 1, 2, 3
Easily transfer your contact list and assets with dedicated onboarding support and migration tools.
-
Discover 300+ integrations
Mailchimp seamlessly connects to the apps and platforms your business already uses.
Marketing that delivers results
For 24 years, Mailchimp has helped millions of businesses get more opens, clicks, and sales.
-
97% more clicks
Customers saw up to 97% higher click rates when they used both email & SMS.*
-
See up to 30x ROI
E-commerce businesses see up to 30x ROI* using Mailchimp’s Standard Plan.
-
99% delivery rate
Customers experience 99.99% transactional email delivery rates.*
-
Use powerful AI tools
Our customers have sent over 9.8 billion emails with AI-generated content.*
Get started easily with a personalized product tour
An onboarding specialist is here to help you get started with confidence—it’s included with Standard and Premium plans.*
Try our Standard plan for free!
Find out why customers see up to 24x ROI* using the Standard plan with a risk-free 14-day trial†. Cancel or downgrade to our Essentials or basic Free plans at any time.
Find out why customers see up to 24x ROI* using the Standard plan with a risk-free 14-day trial†. Cancel or downgrade to our Essentials or basic Free plans at any time.
Get 15% off our Standard plan
Businesses with 10,000+ contacts can save 15% on their first 12 months.† Keep your discount if you change to Premium or Essentials. Cancel or downgrade to our basic Free plan at any time.
Businesses with 10,000+ contacts can save 15% on their first 12 months.† Keep your discount if you change to Premium or Essentials. Cancel or downgrade to our basic Free plan at any time.
-
Generative AI features
-
Actionable insights into audience growth and conversion funnels
-
Enhanced automations
-
Custom-coded email templates
-
Customizable Popup forms
-
Personalized onboarding
Standard
Send up to 6,000 emails each month.Send up to 100 emails risk-free—no credit card required. Save a payment method to unlock 5,900 sends for the rest of your free trial.
Free for 14 days
Then, starts at 0 per month†
per month for 12 months
Then, starts at per month†
Save 15% on the ultimate expert-assisted platform for growth
Engage your audience and increase sales with 15% off your first 12 months†. Plus, get expert support to help migrate your data and provide strategic guidance—exclusive to the Premium plan.
- Phone & Priority Support
- Popup Forms
- Multivariate and A/B Testing
- Enhanced marketing automation flows
- Dedicated Personalized Onboarding
- Predictive Segmentation
Larger contact list? Call +1 (800) 330-4838 for custom pricing, annual plans, demos, and more. Contact sales.
Premium
Send up to 150,000 emails each month.
Save 15% on 10,000+ contacts
per month for 12 months
Then, starts at per month†
Larger contact list? Call +1 (800) 330-4838 for custom pricing, annual plans, demos, and more. Contact sales.
Plus support for 300+ Integrations
Millions of users trust us with their email marketing. You can too.
*Disclaimers
- #1 AI-powered email marketing platform: Based on December 2023 publicly available data on the number of customers of competitors that also advertise using AI to enhance their email marketing and automation products and services.
- #1 email marketing and automation platform: Based on May 2025 publicly available data on competitors' number of customers.
- SMS Marketing: SMS is available as an add-on to paid plans in select countries. Application and agreement to terms is required before purchasing credits. Messages can only be delivered to contacts in the country selected. Australia messaging available only for contacts with +61 country code. SMS credits are added to your account after purchase and approval. Credits are issued monthly and unused credits expire and do not roll over. MMS only available for Standard and Premium plans sending to US and Canada contacts. Pricing varies. Click here for details.
- Intuit Assist: Intuit Assist functionality (beta) is available to certain users with Premium, Standard and Legacy plans in select countries in English only. Access to Intuit Assist is available at no additional cost at this time. Pricing, terms, conditions, special features and service options are subject to change without notice. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. Features may be broadly available soon but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. For details, please view Mailchimp’s various plans and pricing.
- Personalized onboarding: Onboarding services differ per plan and are available for new or upgraded users with a Standard or Premium plan for the first 90 days after account creation or upgrade. Onboarding services are currently offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese for Premium plans, and in English for Standard plans.
- 97% Higher Click Rate: Based on US users who sent both email and SMS campaigns compared to users who sent only email campaigns from 8/1/23 to 1/05/25.
- 30X ROI: Based on all e-commerce revenue attributable to paid plan users’ Mailchimp campaigns from August 2024 - August 2025. ROI calculation requires an e-commerce store that is connected to a Mailchimp account. Results vary.
- 27X ROI Standard Plan: Based on all e-commerce revenue attributable to Standard plan users’ Mailchimp email campaigns from 12/1/24-11/30/25
- Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. For details, view plans and pricing.
- 3.1 Billion Emails Sent: Based on InLine AI Assistant feature for December 2023 - August 2024. Standard and Premium plans only.
- Popup forms (beta): Very limited availability to new and existing Mailchimp users and on web browsers only. Features may be more broadly available soon, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. For details, view plans and pricing.
*Free Trial Terms: No Credit Card Free Trial: If you are on a Free Trial of the Standard or Essentials plan (each a “Paid Marketing Plan”) that did not require a credit card at sign up, you can send up to 100 emails including bulk sends and automation sends. Adding your credit card during your Free Trial unlocks your plan’s full email sending limits based on your contact tier. Once your Free Trial ends, your credit card will be charged monthly or annually at the current rate for your chosen Paid Marketing Plan (based on your contact tier and email sends) unless you delete your Mailchimp account, change plans, or change to a Free Marketing Plan. Adding SMS Marketing to your marketing plan during your Free Trial requires a credit card and also unlocks your plan’s full email sending limits based on your contact tier for the duration of your Free Trial. SMS Marketing fees are not included in the Free Trial and you will be charged for the SMS credits you purchase once your SMS application is approved during your Free Trial. See full offer terms. Terms, conditions, pricing, special features, and service and support options subject to change without notice.
*Free Trial Terms: No Credit Card Free Trial: If you are on a Free Trial of the Standard or Essentials plan (each a “Paid Marketing Plan”) that did not require a credit card at sign up, you can send up to 10,000 emails including bulk sends and automation sends. Adding your credit card during your Free Trial unlocks your plan’s full email sending limits based on your contact tier. Once your Free Trial ends, your credit card will be charged monthly or annually at the current rate for your chosen Paid Marketing Plan (based on your contact tier and email sends) unless you delete your Mailchimp account, change plans, or change to a Free Marketing Plan. Adding SMS Marketing to your marketing plan during your Free Trial requires a credit card and also unlocks your plan’s full email sending limits based on your contact tier for the duration of your Free Trial. SMS Marketing fees are not included in the Free Trial and you will be charged for the SMS credits you purchase once your SMS application is approved during your Free Trial. See full offer terms. Terms, conditions, pricing, special features, and service and support options subject to change without notice.