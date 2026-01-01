*Free Trial Terms: No Credit Card Free Trial: If you are on a Free Trial of the Standard or Essentials plan (each a “Paid Marketing Plan”) that did not require a credit card at sign up, you can send up to 100 emails including bulk sends and automation sends. Adding your credit card during your Free Trial unlocks your plan’s full email sending limits based on your contact tier. Once your Free Trial ends, your credit card will be charged monthly or annually at the current rate for your chosen Paid Marketing Plan (based on your contact tier and email sends) unless you delete your Mailchimp account, change plans, or change to a Free Marketing Plan. Adding SMS Marketing to your marketing plan during your Free Trial requires a credit card and also unlocks your plan’s full email sending limits based on your contact tier for the duration of your Free Trial. SMS Marketing fees are not included in the Free Trial and you will be charged for the SMS credits you purchase once your SMS application is approved during your Free Trial. See full offer terms. Terms, conditions, pricing, special features, and service and support options subject to change without notice.