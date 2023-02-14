Try the AI-powered platform for free!
Try the Standard or Essentials plan risk free for 1 month. Switch plans or cancel any time. Trial Terms
Try the AI-powered platform for free!
Try the Standard or Essentials plan risk free for 1 month. Switch plans or cancel any time. Trial Terms
Try the AI-powered platform for free!
Try the Standard or Essentials plan risk free for 1 month. Switch plans or cancel any time. Trial Terms
|
Not sure which plan is for you?
Take our short quiz to save the guesswork and allow us to personalize our recommendations for you.
Take our short quiz to save the guesswork and allow us to personalize our recommendations for you.
|
Premium
Scale fast with dedicated onboarding, unlimited contacts, and priority support; built for teams.
$350
*Overages apply if contact or email send limit is exceeded.Learn more
|
Standard
Sell even more with personalization, optimization tools, and enhanced automations.
$20
*
See Free Trial Terms
*Overages apply if contact or email send limit is exceeded.Learn more
|
Essentials
Send the right content at the right time with testing and scheduling features.
$13
*
See Free Trial Terms
*Overages apply if contact or email send limit is exceeded.Learn more
|
Free
Easily create email campaigns and learn more about your customers
$0
*Sending will be paused if contact or email send limit is exceeded.Learn more
|
*Overages apply if contact or email send limit is exceeded.Learn more
Not sure which plan is for you?
Take our short quiz to save the guesswork and allow us to personalize our recommendations for you.
Take our short quiz to save the guesswork and allow us to personalize our recommendations for you.
|
Key Plan Features
|
Monthly Email Sends
|
150,000
|
6,000
|
5,000
|
1,000
|
SMS Marketing New!
|
SMS and MMS add-on
|
SMS and MMS add-on
|
SMS add-on
|
Not included
|
Automated Customer Journeys
|
Up to 200 journey points
|
Up to 200 journey points
|
Up to 4 journey points
|
Not included
|
No additional cost add-on
|
No additional cost add-on
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Campaign Manager
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Premium Migration Services
|
Contact Sales
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Admin
|
Users
|
Unlimited
|
5 Seats
|
3 Seats
|
1 Seat
|
Audiences
|
Unlimited
|
5 Audiences
|
3 Audiences
|
1 Audience
|
Role-based Access
|
5 Roles
|
4 Roles
|
2 Roles
|
Not included
|
Services & Support
|
Customer Support
|
Phone & Priority Support
|
24/7 Email & Chat Support
|
24/7 Email & Chat Support
|
Email support for first 30 days
|
300+ Integrations
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Personalized Onboarding
|
4 Sessions
|
1 Session
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Email Marketing & Segmentation
|
Forms & Landing Pages
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Pre-built Email Templates
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Limited
|
Creative Assistant
|
Included
|
Included
|
Limited
|
Limited
|
Email Scheduling
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Remove Mailchimp Branding
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Custom-Coded Templates
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Dynamic Content
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Predictive Segmentation
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Advanced Segmentation
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Behavioral Targeting
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Reporting & Analytics
|
Reporting & Analytics
|
Included
|
Included
|
Limited
|
Limited
|
A/B Testing
|
Included
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Send Time Optimization
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Content Optimizer
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Multivariate Testing
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|
Comparative Reporting
|
Included
|
Included
|
Not included
|
Not included
|About Premium
|About Standard
|About Essentials
|About Free
SMS & email are better together
-
Use SMS and MMS messaging to engage directly with customers—seamlessly integrated with your email, automations, and social campaigns.
-
Boost your sales and target customers with personalized messaging and automated discounts—delivered at the right time, wherever they are.
-
SMS credits start at just $20/mo as an add-on to any paid Marketing plan—with the flexibility to add, remove, or cancel at any time.
Switch to Mailchimp with expert migration services
Minimize downtime and data gaps, import your audience, and connect your integrations. Our exclusive migration service is tailored to meet the needs of customers on our Premium plan.
Easily get started with a personalized product tour
An onboarding specialist is here to help you get started with confidence—it’s included with Standard and Premium plans.*
Not sure which plan to pick?
Let us do the hard work so that you can focus on the stuff that matters most. It will only take a couple minutes.
Rates for nonprofits and charities
Mailchimp offers a 15% discount to nonprofits and charities. To request the discount, sign up for a free account, and contact our Billing team with your username and a link to your organization’s website.
Prefer to pay as you go?
Instead of paying a monthly recurring charge, you can buy email credits as needed through our Pay As You Go plan. It's best for infrequent senders.
FAQs
-
The free trial of Standard or Essentials lasts for 1 month. Mailchimp plans are billed monthly on the same day of the month. For example, if you start your trial on August 29, your trial would end on September 29.
-
Yes! You can upgrade or downgrade at any time during your trial. If you upgrade to Premium, you’ll just pay the difference in price between the two plans for the remaining days of your free trial. Downgrades to your monthly plan go into effect at the end of the monthly billing period. You won't receive a refund for previously billed charges, but you’ll retain access to those features until the end of the billing period.
-
If you cancel your subscription during the free trial, you won't be charged for any services. You can pause your subscription or delete your Mailchimp account at any time using the Settings tab in Account & Billing.
-
Mailchimp will send you reminders with upcoming billing estimates before your trial ends. When the free trial ends, you’ll be charged the then-current monthly fee for the plan you selected.
-
SMS marketing is available to Mailchimp users in the United States with a paid marketing plan, and credit packages start at $20/mo. After you agree to the terms, submit an SMS Marketing application, and get approved, you can purchase SMS credits from the SMS overview page, the SMS settings page, the SMS editor, or through an email link sent to the primary email address associated with your Mailchimp account.
-
Credits are purchased in blocks as an add-on to a paid monthly marketing plan. Credit blocks are automatically re-purchased each month on the account billing date. Unused credits will expire each month and do not roll over. You can add credits as your subscribed SMS audience grows or your sending frequency increases. You can also make a one-time purchase in the middle of a billing cycle if you run out of credits early and want to refill them before your credits renew.
-
Yes. If you send emails infrequently and prefer to pay as you go, you can buy email credits as an alternative to a monthly plan.
-
You can switch to a new plan at any time by going to the Billing page in your account. Select the plan you’d like to switch to and immediately start using new features.
-
We accept all major credit cards, PayPal, and (in select countries) direct debit. We also support transactions in a range of currencies.
-
Mailchimp will automatically bill you for your overages. As long as you pay for your overages on time, we will not stop your campaigns or pause your account.
-
We do indeed. If you have more than 200,000 contacts, we have a high-volume plan that can meet your needs.
Work with a trusted industry leader
*Disclaimers
- #1 AI-powered email marketing platform: Based on December 2023 publicly available data on number of customers of competitors that also advertise using AI to enhance their email marketing and automation products and services.
- #1 email marketing and automation platform: Mailchimp is the #1 email marketing and automation platform based on December 2023 publicly available data on competitors' number of customers.
- SMS Marketing: SMS is available as an add-on to US paid plans only and SMS credits are added to your account after purchase. Application and agreement to terms is required before purchasing credits. Credits are issued monthly and unused credits expire and do not roll over. Pricing varies. MMS is only available on Premium and Essential plans. See terms for details.
- Intuit Assist: Intuit Assist functionality (beta) is available to certain users with Premium, Standard and Legacy plans in select countries in English only. Access to Intuit Assist is available at no additional cost at this time. Pricing, terms, conditions, special features and service options are subject to change without notice. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. Features may be broadly available soon but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. For details, please view Mailchimp’s various plans and pricing.
- Custom Premium pricing: For users with more than 250,000 contacts, several plan options are available to align monthly email limits to your marketing needs. Please contact sales for further details and pricing.
- Personalized onboarding: Onboarding services differ per plan and are available for new or upgraded users with a Standard or Premium plan for the first 90 days after account creation or upgrade. Onboarding services are currently offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese for Premium plans, and in English for Standard plans.
- Premium Migration: Premium Migration Service is available for new to Mailchimp Premium plan account holders that contact Sales to sign up for Mailchimp and discuss migration needs. Services available for the first 30 days after account creation. Eligibility and agreement to terms is required. See terms for details.
- Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. For details, view plans and pricing.
- Phone support: All calls with the Mailchimp support team are currently only available in English.
- Up to 7x more orders: Up to 7x more orders with Customer Journey Builder automations generated through users' connected stores versus when they used bulk emails for Jan 1 2022 - Jul 1 2023 period. Features and functionality of CJB varies by plan.
- Up to 141% more revenue: Up to 141% more revenue for users' connected stores using predictive segmented emails versus non-predictive segmented emails for Jan 1 2022–Jul 1 2023 period. Standard and Premium plans only.