Table that shows the cost of Mailchimp's four pricing plans and the top features available in each: the free plan, the Essentials plan starting at $13 a month, the Standard plan starting at $20 a month, and the Premium plan starting at $350 a month.

Take our short quiz to save the guesswork and allow us to personalize our recommendations for you.



Premium

Scale fast with dedicated onboarding, unlimited contacts, and priority support; built for teams.

$350

*Overages apply if contact or email send limit is exceeded.

Standard

Sell even more with personalization, optimization tools, and enhanced automations.

$20



Essentials

Send the right content at the right time with testing and scheduling features.

$13



Free

Easily create email campaigns and learn more about your customers

$0

*Sending will be paused if contact or email send limit is exceeded.



Take our short quiz to save the guesswork and allow us to personalize our recommendations for you.

Key Plan Features
Monthly Email Sends
150,000
6,000
5,000
1,000
SMS Marketing New!
SMS and MMS add-on
SMS and MMS add-on
SMS add-on

Not included
Automated Customer Journeys
Up to 200 journey points
Up to 200 journey points
Up to 4 journey points

Not included
Generative AI Features Beta
No additional cost add-on
No additional cost add-on

Not included

Not included
Campaign Manager

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Premium Migration Services
Not included

Not included

Not included
Admin
Users
Unlimited
5 Seats
3 Seats
1 Seat
Audiences
Unlimited
5 Audiences
3 Audiences
1 Audience
Role-based Access
5 Roles
4 Roles
2 Roles

Not included
Services & Support
Customer Support
Phone & Priority Support
24/7 Email & Chat Support
24/7 Email & Chat Support
Email support for first 30 days
300+ Integrations

Included

Included

Included

Included
Personalized Onboarding
4 Sessions
1 Session

Not included

Not included
Email Marketing & Segmentation
Forms & Landing Pages

Included

Included

Included

Included
Pre-built Email Templates

Included

Included

Included
Limited
Creative Assistant

Included

Included
Limited
Limited
Email Scheduling

Included

Included

Included

Not included
Remove Mailchimp Branding

Included

Included

Included

Not included
Custom-Coded Templates

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Dynamic Content

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Predictive Segmentation

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Advanced Segmentation

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Behavioral Targeting

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Reporting & Analytics
Reporting & Analytics

Included

Included
Limited
Limited
A/B Testing

Included

Included

Included

Not included
Send Time Optimization

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Content Optimizer

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Multivariate Testing

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
Comparative Reporting

Included

Included

Not included

Not included
About Premium About Standard About Essentials About Free
Compare all features

SMS & email are better together

  • Use SMS and MMS messaging to engage directly with customers—seamlessly integrated with your email, automations, and social campaigns.

  • Boost your sales and target customers with personalized messaging and automated discounts—delivered at the right time, wherever they are.

  • SMS credits start at just $20/mo as an add-on to any paid Marketing plan—with the flexibility to add, remove, or cancel at any time.

Switch to Mailchimp with expert migration services

Minimize downtime and data gaps, import your audience, and connect your integrations. Our exclusive migration service is tailored to meet the needs of customers on our Premium plan.

Easily get started with a personalized product tour

An onboarding specialist is here to help you get started with confidence—it’s included with Standard and Premium plans.*

Not sure which plan to pick?

Let us do the hard work so that you can focus on the stuff that matters most. It will only take a couple minutes.

Rates for nonprofits and charities

Mailchimp offers a 15% discount to nonprofits and charities. To request the discount, sign up for a free account, and contact our Billing team with your username and a link to your organization’s website.

Prefer to pay as you go?

Instead of paying a monthly recurring charge, you can buy email credits as needed through our Pay As You Go plan. It's best for infrequent senders.

FAQs

  • The free trial of Standard or Essentials lasts for 1 month. Mailchimp plans are billed monthly on the same day of the month. For example, if you start your trial on August 29, your trial would end on September 29.

  • Yes! You can upgrade or downgrade at any time during your trial. If you upgrade to Premium, you’ll just pay the difference in price between the two plans for the remaining days of your free trial. Downgrades to your monthly plan go into effect at the end of the monthly billing period. You won't receive a refund for previously billed charges, but you’ll retain access to those features until the end of the billing period.

  • If you cancel your subscription during the free trial, you won't be charged for any services. You can pause your subscription or delete your Mailchimp account at any time using the Settings tab in Account & Billing.

  • Mailchimp will send you reminders with upcoming billing estimates before your trial ends. When the free trial ends, you’ll be charged the then-current monthly fee for the plan you selected.

  • SMS marketing is available to Mailchimp users in the United States with a paid marketing plan, and credit packages start at $20/mo. After you agree to the terms, submit an SMS Marketing application, and get approved, you can purchase SMS credits from the SMS overview page, the SMS settings page, the SMS editor, or through an email link sent to the primary email address associated with your Mailchimp account.

    Learn more about SMS marketing

  • Credits are purchased in blocks as an add-on to a paid monthly marketing plan. Credit blocks are automatically re-purchased each month on the account billing date. Unused credits will expire each month and do not roll over. You can add credits as your subscribed SMS audience grows or your sending frequency increases. You can also make a one-time purchase in the middle of a billing cycle if you run out of credits early and want to refill them before your credits renew.

    Learn more about SMS marketing credits

  • Yes. If you send emails infrequently and prefer to pay as you go, you can buy email credits as an alternative to a monthly plan.

    See how it works

  • You can switch to a new plan at any time by going to the Billing page in your account. Select the plan you’d like to switch to and immediately start using new features.

  • We accept all major credit cards, PayPal, and (in select countries) direct debit. We also support transactions in a range of currencies.

  • Mailchimp will automatically bill you for your overages. As long as you pay for your overages on time, we will not stop your campaigns or pause your account.

  • We do indeed. If you have more than 200,000 contacts, we have a high-volume plan that can meet your needs.

    Contact us for pricing

Work with a trusted industry leader

*Disclaimers

  1. #1 AI-powered email marketing platform: Based on December 2023 publicly available data on number of customers of competitors that also advertise using AI to enhance their email marketing and automation products and services.
  2. #1 email marketing and automation platform: Mailchimp is the #1 email marketing and automation platform based on December 2023 publicly available data on competitors' number of customers.
  3. SMS Marketing: SMS is available as an add-on to US paid plans only and SMS credits are added to your account after purchase. Application and agreement to terms is required before purchasing credits. Credits are issued monthly and unused credits expire and do not roll over. Pricing varies. MMS is only available on Premium and Essential plans. See terms for details.
  4. Intuit Assist: Intuit Assist functionality (beta) is available to certain users with Premium, Standard and Legacy plans in select countries in English only. Access to Intuit Assist is available at no additional cost at this time. Pricing, terms, conditions, special features and service options are subject to change without notice. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. Features may be broadly available soon but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. For details, please view Mailchimp’s various plans and pricing.
  5. Custom Premium pricing: For users with more than 250,000 contacts, several plan options are available to align monthly email limits to your marketing needs. Please contact sales for further details and pricing.
  6. Personalized onboarding: Onboarding services differ per plan and are available for new or upgraded users with a Standard or Premium plan for the first 90 days after account creation or upgrade. Onboarding services are currently offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese for Premium plans, and in English for Standard plans.
  7. Premium Migration: Premium Migration Service is available for new to Mailchimp Premium plan account holders that contact Sales to sign up for Mailchimp and discuss migration needs. Services available for the first 30 days after account creation. Eligibility and agreement to terms is required. See terms for details.
  8. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. For details, view plans and pricing.
  9. Phone support: All calls with the Mailchimp support team are currently only available in English.
  10. Up to 7x more orders: Up to 7x more orders with Customer Journey Builder automations generated through users' connected stores versus when they used bulk emails for Jan 1 2022 - Jul 1 2023 period. Features and functionality of CJB varies by plan.
  11. Up to 141% more revenue: Up to 141% more revenue for users' connected stores using predictive segmented emails versus non-predictive segmented emails for Jan 1 2022–Jul 1 2023 period. Standard and Premium plans only.