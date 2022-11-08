Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
Action required
November 8, 2022

Added a field to various Transactional responses when messages are queued

Transactional

What

We’ve add a queued-reason field to API responses when we return a status of queued. 

This change affects the following endpoints:

  • messages/send

  • messages/send-template

  • messages/send-raw

Why

This new queued-reason field gives you more information and context why messages have been queued rather than sent.

  • October 17, 2022

    Added new command line interface

    Open Commerce

    What

    We’ve written a new CLI so you can start developing your Open Commerce projects more easily. Now, you only need a simple command to create your project, create a custom plugin, or add the Open Commerce admin and storefront to the project. Check out all the commands at the  CLI ReadMe or by running reaction help in your terminal. Or, see our guides and documentation for more details.

    Why

    Getting started or completing routine workflows with Open Commerce had become slow and cumbersome due to excessive memory use and device slowdowns. With the new CLI, you can run the API, storefront and admin applications independently, which frees up memory and improves performance.

  • October 6, 2022

    Added time limit to message scheduling

    Transactional

    What

    We’ve added a limit to how far in the future you can schedule messages. Currently, we’re allowing you to schedule messages within a year from the date of scheduling.

    This validation change affects the following APIs:

    • messages/send

    • messages/sendRaw

    • messages/sentTemplate

    • messages/reschedule

    Why

    We’re adding this validation limit to increase database efficiency and performance.

  • September 1, 2022

    IP validation now enforced on Add or Update List Member

    Marketing

    What

    We’re now checking the fields ip_signup and ip_opt for valid IPv4 and IPv6 addresses you’re using the Add or Update List Member endpoint.

    Why

    We added IP validation to the contact importer and we are updating the API to maintain feature parity.

  • August 2, 2022

    Added transactional as an accepted status for Batch Subscribe

    Marketing

    What

    The Batch Subscribe endpoint now accepts ‘transactional’ as a possible status value.

    Why

    Previously, the Batch Subscribe endpoint did not accept ‘transactional’ in the status field, which did not match the behavior of adding an individual list member. This change allows you to add transactional list members using the Batch Subscribe endpoint moving forward.

  • August 3, 2022

    Additional fields added to Batch Subscribe error response

    Marketing

    What

    We’ve added “field” and “field_message” to the Batch Subscribe error response. You’ll see data in these fields when a merge field error is encountered.

    Why

    Previously, when you encountered a merge field error during a Batch Subscribe operation, you didn’t see any details about the field in the error. This can cause headaches when you’re troubleshooting a remedy.

    These additional fields, when present, should provide more insight into how to resolve an issue.

  • April 25, 2022

    Added Survey Reporting

    Marketing

    What

    We've added various endpoints to pull reports for a survey. You can start by viewing all surveys or export high-level results from the Survey Questions. You can also pull individual Survey Responses to get more detail.

    Why

    Many of you have asked for a way to pull survey results via the Mailchimp Marketing API, and now there are various endpoints to help you do this.

  • May 17, 2022

    Error displayed for Transactional Demo users who are over their inbound quota

    Transactional

    What

    When Transactional Demo users go over their inbound quota, we now return a 500 status code along with the message “Your inbound message quota has been exceeded. Please try again later.”

    Why

    Previously, we were returning a 200 message and not processing the webhook. Now that an error is returned, the API response is more clear.

