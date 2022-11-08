Added a field to various Transactional responses when messages are queued
What
We’ve add a
queued-reason field to API responses when we return a
status of
queued.
This change affects the following endpoints:
messages/send
messages/send-template
messages/send-raw
Why
This new
queued-reason field gives you more information and context why messages have been queued rather than sent.
- October 17, 2022
Added new command line interfaceOpen Commerce
What
We’ve written a new CLI so you can start developing your Open Commerce projects more easily. Now, you only need a simple command to create your project, create a custom plugin, or add the Open Commerce admin and storefront to the project. Check out all the commands at the CLI ReadMe or by running
reaction helpin your terminal. Or, see our guides and documentation for more details.
Why
Getting started or completing routine workflows with Open Commerce had become slow and cumbersome due to excessive memory use and device slowdowns. With the new CLI, you can run the API, storefront and admin applications independently, which frees up memory and improves performance.
- October 6, 2022
Added time limit to message schedulingTransactional
What
We’ve added a limit to how far in the future you can schedule messages. Currently, we’re allowing you to schedule messages within a year from the date of scheduling.
This validation change affects the following APIs:
messages/send
messages/sendRaw
messages/sentTemplate
messages/reschedule
Why
We’re adding this validation limit to increase database efficiency and performance.
- September 1, 2022
IP validation now enforced on Add or Update List MemberMarketing
What
We’re now checking the fields
ip_signupand
ip_optfor valid IPv4 and IPv6 addresses you’re using the Add or Update List Member endpoint.
Why
We added IP validation to the contact importer and we are updating the API to maintain feature parity.
- August 2, 2022
Added transactional as an accepted status for Batch SubscribeMarketing
What
The Batch Subscribe endpoint now accepts ‘
transactional’ as a possible status value.
Why
Previously, the Batch Subscribe endpoint did not accept ‘
transactional’ in the
statusfield, which did not match the behavior of adding an individual list member. This change allows you to add transactional list members using the Batch Subscribe endpoint moving forward.
- August 3, 2022
Additional fields added to Batch Subscribe error responseMarketing
What
We’ve added “
field” and “
field_message” to the Batch Subscribe error response. You’ll see data in these fields when a merge field error is encountered.
Why
Previously, when you encountered a merge field error during a Batch Subscribe operation, you didn’t see any details about the field in the error. This can cause headaches when you’re troubleshooting a remedy.
These additional fields, when present, should provide more insight into how to resolve an issue.
- April 25, 2022
Added Survey ReportingMarketing
What
We've added various endpoints to pull reports for a survey. You can start by viewing all surveys or export high-level results from the Survey Questions. You can also pull individual Survey Responses to get more detail.
Why
Many of you have asked for a way to pull survey results via the Mailchimp Marketing API, and now there are various endpoints to help you do this.
- May 17, 2022
Error displayed for Transactional Demo users who are over their inbound quotaTransactional
What
When Transactional Demo users go over their inbound quota, we now return a
500status code along with the message “Your inbound message quota has been exceeded. Please try again later.”
Why
Previously, we were returning a
200message and not processing the webhook. Now that an error is returned, the API response is more clear.