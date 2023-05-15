Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark
  • May 15, 2023Action Required

    Export API 1.0 and API 2.0 no longer supported

    Marketing

    What

    We’re retiring API Export 1.0 and API 2.0 on June 1, 2023.  We won’t support calls to these endpoints after the retirement date and will return an HTTP 410 status message. If your application or integration still makes use of these endpoints, you’ll need to update it to our Marketing API 3.0.

    Why

    We deprecated API Export 1.0 and API 2.0 on December 31, 2016 and have encouraged our developer community to upgrade to API 3.0 in the intervening time. Although we've continued to support the deprecated endpoints, they've seen increasing performance issues and it’s no longer viable to maintain them.

    When

    June 2023

