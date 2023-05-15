Export API 1.0 and API 2.0 no longer supported

- May 15, 2023Action Required
Export API 1.0 and API 2.0 no longer supportedMarketing
What
We’re retiring API Export 1.0 and API 2.0 on June 1, 2023. We won’t support calls to these endpoints after the retirement date and will return an HTTP 410 status message. If your application or integration still makes use of these endpoints, you’ll need to update it to our Marketing API 3.0.
Why
We deprecated API Export 1.0 and API 2.0 on December 31, 2016 and have encouraged our developer community to upgrade to API 3.0 in the intervening time. Although we've continued to support the deprecated endpoints, they've seen increasing performance issues and it’s no longer viable to maintain them.
When
June 2023