Mailchimp’s developer tools provide everything you need to integrate your data with intelligent marketing tools and event-driven transactional email.

Mailchimp Marketing API

Send marketing campaigns

Mailchimp’s Marketing API powers timely, relevant marketing campaigns with custom data pulled directly from your app.

Mailchimp Transactional Email

Send transactional email

Mailchimp Transactional Email (formerly Mandrill) sends targeted and event-driven messages via the API or SMTP, fast—with best-in-class deliverability.

Mailchimp Open Commerce

Build your own commerce stack

Mailchimp Open Commerce (formerly Reaction Commerce) is an open source, API-first, modular commerce stack made for technical, growth-minded retailers.

You’ll be in good company

When you build integrations with Mailchimp, you’re creating tools for a trusted and reliable platform that powers marketing, e-commerce, and more for millions of small businesses.

  • 14M

    Trusted by fourteen million customers and counting

  • 1B

    Rock-solid reliability delivers 1 billion emails daily

  • 290+

    Dev teams have launched over 290 Mailchimp integrations so far

Mailchimp Integration Partner Program

A helping hand to scale your Mailchimp Integration

As an Integration Partner, you’ll have access to exclusive benefits, insights, and opportunities to grow your business.

$1 Million to the Developer Community

We’ve invested in the developer community with a fund to power the creation of new Mailchimp integrations. Keep an eye on the integrations directory to see what’s new!

On the Mailchimp side, the fact that the API allows us to send automated emails to catch potential customers that might otherwise be lost is a great feature.

Santiago Paragarino, Senior Magento developer & Gonzalo Dominguez, Senior Engineer, Ebizmarts
Ebizmarts

