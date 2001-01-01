Mailchimp integrations are built on the full surface of the Marketing API . The specifics will vary depending on what you’re trying to build, but there are some general best practices to keep in mind as you start development, from authentication to managing data to surfacing errors.

To authenticate users of your integration with Mailchimp, you should use OAuth 2. OAuth is more secure than traditional API keys, and it’s a requirement to join the Integration Partner Program and have your integration listed in the Marketplace.

If you haven’t set up OAuth with Mailchimp before, we’d recommend following the Access Data on Behalf of Other Users with OAuth 2 guide, which includes the basic workflow, registering your app, and sample code for implementing OAuth 2 on your server.

When a user installs your integration, you may want to sync existing contacts on your platform with Mailchimp. Some good options for this are:

If you need to keep your platform’s audience synchronized with changes made on Mailchimp, see the Synchronize Audience Data with Webhooks guide.

If a user deletes or uninstalls an integration, it’s important that the integration also deletes any relevant data like OAuth tokens and other syncing configurations. Uninstalling an integration should be intuitive—the user experience should be as simple as possible.

Depending on the type of integration you’re building, Mailchimp provides a variety of endpoints to send your data. Beyond the API reference , the Marketing API guides and docs help you get started figuring out how to write your code and walk through common use cases including:

For example, let’s say we’re creating an integration between Mailchimp and a photo editing application. We want users to be able to embed the photos they create in our photo editor in their Mailchimp campaigns, and we also want users to be able to pull photos from Mailchimp and edit them within the photo editor.

To get started, our user will select the integration via their Mailchimp account, and they’ll install it in their photo editor. They’ll then be prompted to OAuth with the application .

When the user clicks a photo to upload in the photo editor, the application will encode the image and POST the encoded data to Mailchimp’s File Manager endpoint . When the user wants to send photos from Mailchimp back to the photo editor, the integration will pull photos from Mailchimp by performing GET to the File Manager endpoint .

When building your integration, consider surfacing errors from the Mailchimp API to your end users. This may help them fix issues in their Mailchimp account on their own or find the right support channel.