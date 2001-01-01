The Mailchimp Mobile SDK implements a mobile-oriented subset of Mailchimp’s Marketing API, giving iOS and Android developers an easier path to integrating with core functionality most relevant to mobile devices.

This documentation covers how to install and initialize the SDK for both platforms, as well as its major features for working with contacts and events. To walk through using the Mobile SDK with an example customer, see the Manage Contacts and Events with the Mobile SDK guide.

The Mobile SDK allows for creating contacts and updating their data—including tags, merge fields, and GDPR permissions. It can also log events based on in-app behavior of mobile users.

For security purposes, the Mobile SDK is write-only. For additional security, calls to create or update contacts fail silently—otherwise bad actors could try to determine who is or is not in your list from error messages alone.

To retrieve contact data that you have created with the Mobile SDK, use the Lists/Audiences endpoints in the Mailchimp Marketing API or the All contacts page for your audience in the Mailchimp application.

While the Marketing API has one key for each API user, the Mobile SDK has different keys for each of your audiences. To obtain the key for a particular audience:

Go to the Your API Keys section of your Mailchimp account and scroll down to Your Mobile SDK Client keys. If a key exists, copy it to your clipboard. If you need to create a new key, click Create A Key. Select an audience and then label your key with a descriptive name. Read and accept the terms and license agreement for the Mobile SDK. Click Create Key.