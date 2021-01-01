To specify alternate schemas, the Marketing API uses x-oneOf , a variation on the Open API Specification’s oneOf keyword. The value of x-oneOf is an array of objects, each representing a possible schema for the endpoint.

To choose among alternative schemas, you need to know the name of the schema and the field where you provide that name. The name of each schema is the x-value inside the schema object. The field name for a particular endpoint is specified as the propertyName of its x-discriminator object. Your code should be able to handle any type of data based on its x-value , or you should limit your API calls to the data types you want to handle.

For example, say you want to add a segment using a conditions parameter to determine who is included in the segment. This parameter’s specification indicates that it uses alternative schemas with the x-discriminator named condition_type . Find the x-value of the type of segment you want to create and pass that within conditions .