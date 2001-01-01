Merge fields let you save custom information about contacts, which can then be used to personalize campaigns. Each merge field has a corresponding merge tag, a string of text like *|FNAME|* . When you send a campaign, Mailchimp replaces merge tags with the values stored in the corresponding merge fields for each recipient.

The data flow in your particular use case will determine how you’ll work with merge fields. You can also use merge fields to segment your audience: when you add a segment , you can configure its conditions based on the value stored in a merge field.

In this document we’ll describe how to set up merge fields, as well as how to store and retrieve contact information in merge fields using the API.