Mailchimp Developer LogoMailchimp Developer Wordmark

Become a Mailchimp Integration Partner

Unlock exclusive benefits and get your Mailchimp integration in front of millions of customers.

Apply Now

Benefits to give you a leg up on the competition

We offer Integration Partners extra support and invaluable opportunities to boost their business with Mailchimp.

  • 1

    Reach millions of users

    Get your business in front of over 14 million active Mailchimp users with a listing in the Mailchimp Marketplace.

  • 2

    Get timely support

    Keep moving forward with 24/7 premium email support and 24/5 (Monday-Friday) live chat assistance.

  • 3

    Access partner branding

    Use the Mailchimp Integration Partner badge to promote your integration through digital channels.

The Mailchimp API is comprehensive, reliable, and easy to use. It enables us to offer a robust integration that helps our mutual customers scale their businesses.

Jayadev R, Product Manager, Automate.io

Mailchimp Marketplace

See what others have built

Find inspiration amongst the 290+ Mailchimp integrations already developed by our partners.

Browse the Marketplace
Integrations-Spot.png
  • MARKETING

    MARKETING

    Mailmunch

    Automatically syncs exit intent and other opt-in forms with Mailchimp.

  • DESIGN

    DESIGN

    Canva

    Integrates Canva artwork and images directly with Mailchimp’s campaign builder.

  • CONNECTOR SERVICES

    CONNECTOR SERVICES

    Integromat

    Inserts Mailchimp into automation workflows connecting over 650 apps and services.

  • Integration Partner Program

    Start building

    Learn the basics of integrating your software with Mailchimp, including authentication flows, typical architecture, and common API endpoints.

    Read the documentation

    To become a partner your integration must:

    • Be built on the current version of the Mailchimp Marketing API

    • Support OAuth 2 authentication

    • Have had 25+ active users within the past 90 days

    Review the full list of requirements

It’s easy to apply

And it’s free. Two things everyone loves.

Apply Now

©2001 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. Mailchimp® is a registered trademark of The Rocket Science Group.