Mailchimp Marketing API
Power your campaigns with our marketing engine
Manage audiences, integrate your data, and send timely, relevant email campaigns.View Quick Start
Manage your audiences
Leverage the Marketing API to integrate your users’ data with Mailchimp’s marketing scale.
- Create an audience and add contacts
Integrate your application with the Marketing API to create and add contacts to a new audience.
- Organize your contacts with tags
Use tags to bring your application’s email targeting and organization strategy into Mailchimp.
Automate marketing activities
Sync events in your app with Mailchimp to create powerful email automations at scale.
- Track events that trigger automations
Monitor and act on your users’ behavior outside emails with the Events endpoint.
- Run requests asynchronously with the batch endpoint
Scale large or long-running calls to the Marketing API with batch requests.
Integrate your data
Use the Marketing API to keep your data in sync with Mailchimp.
- Synchronize audience data with webhooks
Keep your data store in sync with your Mailchimp audience via webhooks.
- Access data on behalf of other users with OAuth 2
Integrate your product with your users’ Mailchimp accounts by authenticating via OAuth.
