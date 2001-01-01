OAuth 2 authentication provides developers with a secure way to access Mailchimp Marketing API data on behalf of other Mailchimp users. Most commonly, OAuth 2 authentication is useful to set up integrations between third-party applications and Mailchimp. Popular integrations include Zapier, Slack, and Shopify via ShopSync—you can see a full list here .

You might use OAuth 2 authentication to set up integrations that help you:

Sync your application data with Mailchimp so Mailchimp can send marketing and transactional email

Keep your audiences up-to-date and synced with your CRM, where you maintain a list of contacts

In this guide, we’ll walk through how to set up OAuth 2 to authenticate users of your app, then demonstrate how to make a call to the Marketing API using an OAuth 2 access token.