Webhooks are a helpful tool that you can use to trigger actions in your third-party applications through our customer journey map. By sending a FormData object or JSON payload to a valid URL that’s set up to accept HTTP POST requests, you can automatically send updates to applications you work with outside of Mailchimp based on your customers’ progress through a customer journey map or as part of a campaign you’re working with in Campaign Manager .

You can use webhooks to:

Text a coupon code to a customer using a third-party app if the customer abandons their cart.

Cancel an event in a scheduling app when a customer opts out of the event in Mailchimp.

Mail a catalog to a repeat customer using a direct mail application.

Send a reminder text as part of a coordinated marketing campaign.

For this guide, we'll walk through an example for Customer Journey builder and one for Campaign Manager. For these examples, we run an online store for a chain of cafes called You Win Some, You Brew Some.

For the Customer Journey builder, w e want to add a trigger to our customer journey map that will let us text a coupon code using our account at SimpleTexting when a customer abandons their cart. We’ll create a webhook that sends a POST request with the necessary information about the customer and the text message to the destination URL at SimpleTexting.

For Campaign Manager, we want to add a touchpoint to our campaign that sends a text to announce a special sale for friends and family. We’ll create a webhook that sends a POST request with the necessary information about the customer and the text message to the destination URL at SimpleTexting.