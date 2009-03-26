Webhooks are a helpful tool that you can use to collect information about audience changes in Mailchimp as they happen. By entering a valid URL that’s set up to accept HTTP POST requests, you can receive updates on subscriptions, changed email addresses, campaign sending, and more.

You can use webhooks to:

Alert your application when a campaign has finished sending

Keep your client’s profile data in sync with your own database

Detect when an email address starts bouncing

For the purposes of this guide, we run a messaging app for vegetarians called Chatatouille. We use Mailchimp for our marketing emails, and we want to keep our application’s database in sync with our Mailchimp audience data. We’ll create a webhook that updates our database every time a user subscribes or unsubscribes from our mailing list.