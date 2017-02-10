In one-off usage like the contact sync in our example, periodically checking the status of batch operations works well enough. But if you’re regularly making batch requests in your application—for example, if you’ve set up an internal dashboard for generating reports on-demand—setting up a batch webhook may be a better option.

A batch webhook lets Mailchimp tell your app when all the operations enqueued by a batch request are complete. You only need to set up a batch webhook once—Mailchimp will POST all completed batch requests to the webhook you create. You can have a maximum of 20 batch webhooks available at any time; if you try to create more than 20, you’ll get an error, and will have to delete an existing webhook before you’ll be able to create a new one.

Now that our 1,000 contacts are in Mailchimp, let’s say we’ve also built an internal admin tool for generating Mailchimp reports on demand: it makes sense to create a batch webhook to notify us when our reports are ready rather than periodically polling for them.

First, we need to specify the URL that Mailchimp should send a POST request to; that request will include information about your completed process, including the response_body_url , which you can use to retrieve the actual results.

Note: On creation, Mailchimp’s servers will validate your webhook URL by making a GET request to the provided address to ensure that it is valid, so the webhook URL should be able to handle both GET and POST requests.

To create a batch webhook, use the Batch Webhooks endpoint:

Batch webhooks Bash #!/bin/bash set -euo pipefail server="SERVER_PREFIX" apikey="YOUR_API_KEY" url="https://example.com/your-webhook-url" curl -sS --request POST \ "https://${server}.api.mailchimp.com/3.0/batch-webhooks" \ --user "foo:${apikey}" \ --data @- \ <<EOF | jq { "url": "${url}" } EOF

Now that we’ve created the batch webhook, Mailchimp will send information about completed batch operations to our webhook URL. The body of the POST request will contain a URL-encoded, plain-text string of key/value pairs that will closely resemble a URL query string . A truncated version might look like this:

data%5Bresponse_body_url%5D=https://storage.googleapis.com/rsg-api-batches-prod/123456789/1234abcd56cd-response.tar.gz?GoogleAccessId=shard-client%40rsg-base-prod.iam.gserviceaccount.com&Expires=1653480000&Signature=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

We’ll need to decode the query string to access specific values we may want. Most often, the response_body_url will be the parameter we’re interested in, since it’s what we can use to download the gzipped results of our operation.

Note: This is the same response_body_url described in the Check the status of a batch operation section above. You can use it to download the gzipped tar archive as normal, but keep in mind that the same 10-minute expiration period applies. After 10 minutes, you can generate another response_body_url by making a call to the Batch status endpoint.

Accessing that value might look like this:

Batch endpoint status Node.js async function handleWebhook(req) { const decodedText = decodeURIComponent(req.body); const params = new URLSearchParams(decodedText); const responseBodyUrl = params.get("data[response_body_url]"); console.log(`You can fetch the gzipped response with ${responseBodyUrl}.`); }

The full payload, parsed and represented as JSON, would look like this:

Batch webhook response JSON { "data[_links][0][href]": "https://usX.api.mailchimp.com/3.0/batches", "data[_links][0][method]": "GET", "data[_links][0][rel]": "parent", "data[_links][0][schema]": "https://usX.api.mailchimp.com/schema/3.0/CollectionLinks/Batches.json", "data[_links][0][targetSchema]": "https://usX.api.mailchimp.com/schema/3.0/Definitions/Batches/CollectionResponse.json", "data[_links][1][href]": "https://usX.api.mailchimp.com/3.0/batches/1234ab56cd", "data[_links][1][method]": "GET", "data[_links][1][rel]": "self", "data[_links][1][targetSchema]": "https://usX.api.mailchimp.com/schema/3.0/Definitions/Batches/Response.json", "data[_links][2][href]": "https://usX.api.mailchimp.com/3.0/batches/1234ab56cd", "data[_links][2][method]": "DELETE", "data[_links][2][rel]": "delete", "data[completed_at]": "2017-02-10T14:44:22+00:00", "data[errored_operations]": "0", "data[finished_operations]": "1", "data[id]": "1234ab56cd", "data[response_body_url]": "https://storage.googleapis.com/rsg-api-batches-prod/123456789/1234abcd56cd-response.tar.gz?GoogleAccessId=shard-client%40rsg-base-prod.iam.gserviceaccount.com&Expires=1653480000&Signature=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX", "data[status]": "finished", "data[submitted_at]": "2017-02-10T14:44:14+00:00", "data[total_operations]": "1", "fired_at": "2017-02-10 14:59:37", "type": "batch_operation_completed" }

Just keep in mind that that payload will not be delivered as JSON, but as a URI-encoded query string. Your code is responsible for parsing that string for the values you need.