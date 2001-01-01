The Mailchimp Marketing API provides programmatic access to Mailchimp data and functionality, allowing developers to build custom features to do things like sync email activity and campaign analytics with their database, manage audiences and campaigns, and more.

To use the Marketing API, you need a Mailchimp account. What you can do with the API depends on what level of Mailchimp plan you have. Once you have an account and are logged in, you can get an API key and begin making calls to the API .

Whether you’re managing your own campaigns, providing Mailchimp services to your customers or clients, or writing a mobile app, the Mailchimp Marketing API has features to manage and sync your contact data.

Audiences are at the core of sending campaigns with Mailchimp. You can use the Marketing API to set up an audience and add contacts to that audience; you can then organize those contacts with tags or segment them by activity with events .

The Marketing API can also be a source of data for your application. Webhooks collect and transmit information about your audience to you in near real time. And if you’re selling products on an external store, you can integrate your audience behavior using Mailchimp’s E-commerce features .

You can also use the Marketing API to handle data in different ways for different purposes. If you are syncing a large amount of data with Mailchimp, you can use batches to avoid hitting the API request limits. For building integrations that let other users access data from their own Mailchimp accounts, you should authenticate with OAuth 2 . And if you’re developing an app for iOS or Android, the Mobile SDK provides an easy way to work with a mobile-focused subset of the Marketing API’s functionality.

The Marketing API is currently on version 3.0.

We also support a single-purpose Export API version 1.0, which provides API support for some of our account export functionality . See the Export API documentation for full details.

The first versions of the Marketing API, versions 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3, are no longer available.

The previous version 2.0 has not been shut off, but is deprecated and unsupported. We’ll announce shut off dates in advance, but we recommend migrating to version 3.0 since version 2.0 is not regularly tested or maintained.