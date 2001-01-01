The simplest way to authenticate a request to the Marketing API is using an API key .

Here’s how you can generate one for yourself:

Navigate to the API Keys section of your Mailchimp account. If you already have an API key listed and you’d like to use it for your application, simply copy it.

Otherwise, click Create a Key and give it a descriptive name that will remind you which application it’s used for.

Note: It’s important to remember that your Mailchimp API key provides full account access, so you should keep it secure, as you would with a password. Because of the potential security risks associated with exposing account API keys, Mailchimp does not support client-side calls to the Marketing API using CORS requests, nor should API keys be used in mobile apps.