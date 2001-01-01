Events are activities that a contact engages in outside your emails that you want to track or monitor. Events are useful within Mailchimp for market analysis and segmentation, or you can use an event to start an automation.

Events help you do things like:

Track which contacts have registered for your conference

Put contacts who’ve viewed mugs in your e-commerce store into a “mug enthusiast” segment

Trigger an automation to send an email when a newly registered user enters a referral code

You can find more robust event-tracking tools outside of Mailchimp, but if you need something lightweight that integrates well with your Mailchimp audiences, the Events endpoint may be a good choice.

For the purposes of this guide, we’re a game developer and our app has paid premium content. Users can encourage their friends to sign up with referral codes; in exchange, we send those referrers discount codes for our merch.

In this guide, we’re going to create an event for whenever a new user signs up with a referral code. We’ll use this event to trigger an automation—sending an email to the referring contact with the discount code for our e-commerce store—and to create a segment of referring contacts for future campaigns.