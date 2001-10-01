Mailchimp Transactional Email
Essential email, delivered every time
Send targeted and event-driven messages to anyone, fast—with best-in-class deliverability.View Quick Start
Send transactional emails
Deliver transactional emails at scale via the API or SMTP with Mailchimp’s speed and reliability.
- Send your first email
Configure your DNS and start sending transactional email using Mailchimp Transactional Email (formerly known as Mandrill).
- Start sending with SMTP
Set up sending with SMTP and modify your messages with custom headers.
- Send your first email
Process inbound email & events
Get real-time insights into your data and connect inbound email to your app with webhooks.
- Set up inbound email processing
Use Mailchimp Transactional to receive, process, and parse inbound email.
- Track and respond to email activity with webhooks
Respond to email events—like message opens and link clicks—using webhooks.
- Set up inbound email processing
Analyze your data
Track delivery rates, recipient engagement, and changes in your account reputation with our reporting tools.
- Review activity and reports
Review delivery and recipient behavior with Mailchimp Transactional’s analytics tools.
- Change sending behavior with the Rules Engine
Set up searchable criteria that trigger specific actions with your Mailchimp Transactional account.
- Review activity and reports
Transactional email plans designed for developers
Creating a new Mailchimp Transactional account is quick, easy, and a great way to get started.
*New Transactional users can get up to 500 free email sends to their verified domain. Learn more.