Webhooks allow your application to receive information about email events as they occur, and respond in a way that you define. You can configure and test webhooks via the Webhooks page in your Mailchimp Transactional app, or you can do so via the API.

You could use webhooks to:

Create your own custom reporting dashboard using webhook data

Keep your CRM in sync with events from Mailchimp Transactional

Store data about your emails for longer than 30 days

For the purposes of this guide, we run a plant delivery website called Eiffel Flowers. In the course of our business, we send registered users a variety of transactional emails.

In this guide, we’ll set up a webhook that will trigger when a particular link is clicked in one of our emails, which will allow us to then send a follow-up email advertising a relevant flower sale. We’ll walk through how to create the webhook, and then we’ll write code to handle the incoming webhook data and send a follow-up email in response.