Webhooks allow your application to receive information about email events as they occur and respond in a way that you define. This documentation will detail configuring and testing webhooks, as well as information about authentication, failed batches, message formats, and more. To walk through the basic process of setting up a webhook, check out the Track and Respond to Email Activity with Webhooks guide.

Every Mailchimp Transactional webhook uses the same general data format, regardless of the event type. The webhook request is a standard HTTP POST request with a single parameter: mandrill_events .

There are three types of webhooks that Mailchimp Transactional currently POSTs:

Message events : send, deferral, hard-bounce, soft-bounce, delivered, open, click, spam, unsub, reject

Sync events : allowlist or denylist sync

Inbound messages

The mandrill_events parameter contains a JSON array of webhook events, up to a maximum of 1,000 events. Each element in the array is a single event, such as an open, click, or denylist sync event.

Note: Webhooks are sent to your app via an HTTP POST request. You can and should authenticate that webhooks originated from Mailchimp’s servers by following the steps laid out in the “ Authenticating webhook requests ” section of the webhooks guide.

Message event webhooks can be triggered by several types of events:

Sent : message has been sent successfully

Opened : recipient opened a message; will only occur when open tracking is enabled

Clicked : recipient clicked a link in a message; will only occur when click tracking is enabled

Delivered : message has received a response from the recipient’s mail server indicating successful delivery

Delayed : message has been sent, but the receiving server has indicated mail is being delivered too quickly and Mailchimp Transactional should temporarily slow down sending

Marked as Spam : recipient marked a message as spam

Bounced : message has hard-bounced

Soft-Bounced : message has soft-bounced

Recipient Unsubscribes : recipient has unsubscribed

Rejected: message was rejected

Sync event webhooks allow you to sync data to an external data source. They help you track changes to data stored in Mailchimp Transactional, including:

Rejection Denylist Changes : triggered when a Rejection Denylist entry is added, changed, or removed

Rejection Allowlist Changes: triggered when a Rejection Allowlist entry is added or removed